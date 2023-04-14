Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .083 with two home runs and five walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Singer (1-0) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
