The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 120-114 loss against the Celtics, Hunter tallied 14 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.4 13.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA 18.5 21 19.2 PR -- 19.6 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

Hunter is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.