Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Murray posted 19 points and four assists in a 136-131 loss versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 19.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.4 Assists 4.5 6.1 6.7 PRA 29.5 31.9 30.6 PR -- 25.8 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 0.7



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 17.4% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 39 14 4 4 0 0 3 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

