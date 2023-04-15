The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Emiliano Grillo is in 10th place at -7.

Looking to wager on Emiliano Grillo at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Grillo has finished better than par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Grillo has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -5 273 0 21 4 5 $2.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Grillo's previous six entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 15th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Grillo finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Harbour Town Golf Links will play at 7,213 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,295.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 107 yards shorter than the average course Grillo has played in the past year (7,320).

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of par.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Grillo shot better than 82% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Grillo recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Grillo carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (two).

Grillo's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent competition, Grillo posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Grillo finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

