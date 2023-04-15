Player prop bet odds for Trae Young and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 3.5 (+125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200)

The 25.5-point over/under for Young on Saturday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average.

Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-105) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+105)

Dejounte Murray's 20.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Saturday's over/under.

Murray has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-128) 11.5 (+110) 0.5 (-128)

The 9.5-point prop total set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average (12.0).

He grabs 11.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Capela averages 0.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's prop bet (0.5).

