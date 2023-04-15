Dejounte Murray is a player to watch when the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) face off at TD Garden on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks defeated the Heat on Tuesday, 116-105. Their high scorer was Young with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25 8 7 0 0 1 Dejounte Murray 18 5 6 0 1 3 Saddiq Bey 17 6 0 0 1 3

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and posts 3 rebounds.

Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Clint Capela paces the Hawks in rebounding (11 per game), and posts 12 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey gives the Hawks 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 17.3 1.6 8.7 0.8 0 1 Dejounte Murray 16.3 3.1 5 1.1 0.1 0.7 Clint Capela 11.2 9.4 1 0.6 1 0 Onyeka Okongwu 12.3 6.9 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Saddiq Bey 13.5 5.5 2 1 0 1.9

