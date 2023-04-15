The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Jordan Spieth is in 10th place at -7.

Looking to wager on Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Spieth has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score nine times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Spieth has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner four times and with a better-than-average score five times.

This week Spieth looks for his fourth straight top-10 finish while also trying to extend his run of five consecutive top-20 finishes.

Spieth has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -6 272 0 19 4 9 $6.3M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Spieth has three top-10 finishes, including one win, in his previous seven appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his most recent seven attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Spieth finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, which is longer than the 7,213-yard length for this event.

Spieth will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards during the past year.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was strong enough to place him in the 91st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Spieth shot better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Spieth recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Spieth carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.5).

Spieth carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that most recent tournament, Spieth carded a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Spieth ended the Masters Tournament bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Spieth had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

