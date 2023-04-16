Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (11-4) against the Kansas City Royals (4-11) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 16.

The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Kyle Wright and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (0-3, 3.31 ERA).

Braves vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 5-1 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 82.

The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule