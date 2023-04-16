Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (11-4) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (4-11) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-165). A 9-run total has been set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 12.00 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-3, 3.31 ERA)

Braves vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won one of six games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

