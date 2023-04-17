The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena Monday to play the New York Islanders for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders are underdogs (+145) against the Hurricanes (-175).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played 41 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-8 in those games.

The Islanders have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Carolina is 9-5 when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).

New York has played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-125)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Islanders Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Noah Dobson 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Kyle Palmieri 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200) Anders Lee 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+135)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.1 2.5 2.3

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 4-5-1 5.8 2.7 2.1

