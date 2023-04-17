Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. Bookmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, with -195 moneyline odds against the Kings (+165).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-195)
|Kings (+165)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (36-24).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Edmonton has a record of 15-7 (winning 68.2%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 66.1%.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has entered four games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In Edmonton's past 10 games, it went over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 7.4 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
