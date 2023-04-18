Player prop bet options for Trae Young and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.7 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-115) 5.5 (+120) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+125)

Dejounte Murray's 20.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Tuesday's over/under.

Murray has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.