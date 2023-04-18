John Collins and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 112-99 loss to the Celtics, Collins totaled 12 points and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 14.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 18.5 20.8 21.4 PR -- 19.6 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.6



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

