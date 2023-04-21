Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up 1-1. The Oilers are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Kings (+130).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+130)

Kings (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 50-23-9 record overall, with a 5-10-15 record in games that have required overtime.

Edmonton has 36 points (15-9-6) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has taken eight points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-2 record).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals 64 times, and are 48-9-7 in those games (to register 103 points).

In the 36 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 21-11-4 record (46 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 33-10-3 (69 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-13-7 to record 41 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 11-10-21 in overtime matchups.

Los Angeles has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-9-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 54 games, earning 90 points from those contests.

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 32 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 8-7-4 to register 20 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

