James Harden will hope to make a difference for the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 PM on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 20, Harden posted 21 points and four assists in a 102-97 win against the Nets.

Let's look at Harden's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

James Harden Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.0 15.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.0 Assists 8.5 10.7 8.9 PRA 38.5 37.8 29 PR -- 27.1 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



James Harden Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.5 per contest.

Harden is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Harden's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Nets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 11.8 makes per contest, seventh in the league.

James Harden vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 29 21 5 4 3 0 0 4/17/2023 38 8 5 7 2 0 4 4/15/2023 36 23 4 13 7 0 1 2/11/2023 37 29 6 6 2 1 1 1/25/2023 35 23 3 7 5 1 2

