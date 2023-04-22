Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets take the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110) against the Jets (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 28 of their 45 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).
- Winnipeg has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Jets have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.
- This season Vegas has won 17 of its 28 games, or 60.7%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|246 (21st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|224 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Winnipeg went over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 21st in the NHL with 246 goals this season, an average of three per contest.
- On defense, the Jets are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 224 goals to rank 10th.
- Their goal differential (+22) ranks them 13th in the league.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.