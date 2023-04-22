Vaughn Grissom -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has a double and a walk while hitting .269.

In six of seven games this season, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Grissom has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings