The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 21, Hunter posted 11 points in a 130-122 win versus the Celtics.

Below we will look at Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 19.5 21 19.5 PR -- 19.6 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

Hunter has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 35 11 2 1 1 0 0 4/18/2023 38 18 12 3 2 0 0 4/15/2023 30 11 3 0 1 0 2 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

