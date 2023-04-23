The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 231.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 231.5 points.
  • The average total for Atlanta's games this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Atlanta has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
  • Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) this season.
  • The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39
Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

