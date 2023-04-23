The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) will be monitoring five players on the injury report as they ready for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hawks will seek another victory over the Celtics following a 130-122 win in their matchup on Friday. In the Hawks' victory, Trae Young recorded 32 points (and added six rebounds and nine assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 29 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: Questionable (Back)

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are tallying 119.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 35.6%.

The Hawks average 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in league), and concede 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

