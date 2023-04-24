The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Riley has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (45.5%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 22 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings