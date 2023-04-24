Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .175.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
