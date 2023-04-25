Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Atlanta Hawks are 13-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 13)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Hawks (35-45-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.
- Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 56.1% of the time this season (46 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).
- At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.