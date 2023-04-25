In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Atlanta Hawks.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-13) 230 -900 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-13.5) 230.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-13) 230.5 -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-13.5) 229.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Trae Young 27.5 -120 26.2
Dejounte Murray 21.5 -125 20.5
Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.5 -105 14.0
De'Andre Hunter 16.5 -105 15.4
Saddiq Bey 12.5 -105 13.8

