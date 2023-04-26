The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

