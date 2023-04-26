Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (45.8%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), he has scored, and in five of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings