After hitting .321 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .327 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Hilliard has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

