Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take the field on Thursday at Truist Park against Kyle Wright, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 12:20 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Marlins are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-190). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.2.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 15-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 68.2% of those games).

Atlanta has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 10-2 5-3 12-5 11-6 6-2

