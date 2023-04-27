De'Andre Hunter will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Hunter put up 13 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-117 win against the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA 20.5 21 20.9 PR 19.5 19.6 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, De'Andre Hunter has made 5.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 42 13 4 0 3 0 0 4/23/2023 40 27 7 2 3 1 1 4/21/2023 35 11 2 1 1 0 0 4/18/2023 38 18 12 3 2 0 0 4/15/2023 30 11 3 0 1 0 2 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.