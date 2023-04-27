Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.
- As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 18-20-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 7-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Atlanta (56.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 21st, respectively, in the league.
- Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
