Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) 231 -285 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 230.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7) 231 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) 232.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams score 236.3 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 229.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Trae Young 27.5 -115 26.2
Dejounte Murray 21.5 -115 20.5
De'Andre Hunter 14.5 -115 15.4
Bogdan Bogdanovic 11.5 -115 14.0
John Collins 10.5 -130 13.1

