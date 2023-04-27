How to Watch the Hawks vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Hawks score seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (117.2). And they are allowing less at home (117.4) than away (118.9).
- The Hawks average 0.6 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dejounte Murray
|Out
|Suspension
