Jayson Tatum and Clint Capela are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) face off at State Farm Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, April 27

Thursday, April 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tatum, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks defeated the Celtics, 119-117, on Tuesday. Young poured in a team-high 38 points for the Hawks, and added four rebounds and 13 assists. Jaylen Brown had 35 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists, for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 38 4 13 2 0 5 John Collins 22 2 1 1 0 4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 6 5 1 2 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and puts up 3 rebounds.

Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he posts 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

The Hawks receive 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

John Collins is putting up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 22.1 2.7 9.9 1.4 0.2 1.6 Dejounte Murray 18.1 4.7 4.2 1.4 0.1 1.5 Clint Capela 8.8 7.7 0.3 1 0.8 0 John Collins 12.1 4.9 0.8 0.3 0.7 1.8 Bogdan Bogdanovic 11.9 2.6 2.2 0.7 0.5 2.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.