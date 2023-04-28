After hitting .316 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.447), slugging percentage (.552) and OPS (1.000) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 17th in slugging.

In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.2%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings