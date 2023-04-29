How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will hit the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third-best in baseball with 41 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .448.
- The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (138 total).
- The Braves rank fifth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.4 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Strider is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Strider will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
|4/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jose Butto
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Max Scherzer
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Jesús Luzardo
