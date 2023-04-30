How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Brandon Nimmo among those expected to step up at the plate.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 41 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Atlanta is third in baseball, slugging .448.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).
- Atlanta scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (138 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves' .335 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Braves' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.37 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.235).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Strider is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Strider will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
