The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 207.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.

The average point total in New York's outings this year is 229.1, 21.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

This season, New York has won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New York has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 207.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.

New York has a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Heat's past 10 contests have all gone over the total.

This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

