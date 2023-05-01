Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (18-9) will visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field on Monday, May 1, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mets (+200). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Denyi Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Mets this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

