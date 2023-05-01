Player props are listed for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Pete Alonso, among others, when the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.80), seventh in WHIP (.833), and first in K/9 (14.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3 vs. Reds Apr. 12 5.0 4 3 3 9 2 vs. Padres Apr. 6 5.0 4 3 3 9 3 at Nationals Apr. 1 6.0 3 0 0 9 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 38 hits with nine doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .352/.444/.546 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 26 hits with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashed .252/.369/.563 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 27 hits with two doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashing .257/.328/.562 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Apr. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 31 hits with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .330/.435/.457 so far this season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.