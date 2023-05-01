The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has a record of 33-11, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix's outings this season have a 225.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Phoenix is 43-38-0 ATS this year.

The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its 12 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Nuggets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-19-0).

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix has put together a 32-11 ATS record and a 34-10 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

