Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 2, 2023
Matthew Tkachuk and Mitchell Marner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
Marner has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 99 points in 80 games.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 20
|2
|1
|3
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) to the team.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Auston Matthews' season total of 85 points has come from 40 goals and 45 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 20
|0
|2
|2
|3
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Tkachuk's 109 points are important for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
Put your picks to the test and bet on Maple Leafs vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.