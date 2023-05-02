On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 110th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In six games this year, he has homered (20.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.9% of his games this year, Albies has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

