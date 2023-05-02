The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with four RBI), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.

Grissom is batting .357 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Grissom has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Grissom has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings