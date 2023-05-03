On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is hitting .206 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In seven of 11 games this season, Harris II got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
