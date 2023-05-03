Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch on ESPN as the Oilers attempt to knock off the Golden Knights.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players