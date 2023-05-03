Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (24) this season while batting .276 with 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • In 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Garrett (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.