The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .239 with four doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Riley has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this year (14 of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%).
  • He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
