The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .276.
  • Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (13 of 17), with more than one hit three times (17.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
  • In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
