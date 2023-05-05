Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (22-10) versus the Baltimore Orioles (21-10) at Truist Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-0) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (2-1) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has been at least -225 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 176 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule