How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles will play on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET, with Sean Murphy and Cedric Mullins among those expected to produce at the plate.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 55 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball with a .471 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (180 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .344.
- The Braves' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.62 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Strider is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
- Strider will try to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
