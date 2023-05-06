The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles will play on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET, with Sean Murphy and Cedric Mullins among those expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 55 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .471 slugging percentage.

The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (180 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .344.

The Braves' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.62 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Strider will try to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos

